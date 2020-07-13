New Delhi: In a big blow to Congress, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Congress leader Sachin Pilot is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, TV reports have claimed amid the ongoing crisis within the Rajasthan Congress. If reports are to be believed, Pilot is expected to join the BJP in the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis LIVE: Congress Issues Whip to MLAs For CLP Meeting, Sachin Pilot to Give it a Miss

The reports came after Pilot met his former colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday.

"Sad to see my erstwhile colleague Sachin Pilot too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the Congress," tweeted Scindia, whose defection to the BJP led to the collapse of Congress government in Madhya Pradesh earlier this year.

Sad to see my erstwhile colleague, @SachinPilot too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM, @ashokgehlot51 . Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the @INCIndia . — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Pilot is said to be in touch with some BJP leaders but saffron party sources declined to comment on whether it has held any discussion with him.

“Is he in Delhi? I didn’t know about it”, said Congress in-charge Avinash Pande on being asked if he met Sachin Pilot in Delhi.

Notably, Pilot, who is camping in Delhi, has declared open rebellion, claiming that he has the support of 30 Congress MLAs and some independents in the state assembly.

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislative Party has issued a whip to its MLAs to be mandatorily present at Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held on Monday in Jaipur.

“Strict disciplinary action will be taken against any MLA who is absent without mentioning personal/special reason”, said Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande. The decision to issue a whip was taken after a meeting at Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence on Sunday.

The CLP meeting is expected to be held at around 10:30 AM. Yesterday, Pilot had announced that he won’t attend the meeting.