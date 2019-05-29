Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday insisted that there was no question of him leaving the Congress at a time when there was speculation about his role in the party in case Congress president Rahul Gandhi quits.

Speaking to IANS, Pilot said, “This is a crucial time for the party and there was no question of me leaving the party.”

Earlier in the day, Congress sources told IANS that with Congress chief himself mulling over his resignation, Pilot’s future hangs in the balance in Rajasthan.

Party sources said Rahul Gandhi was instrumental in making Pilot the state Congress chief in 2014. After the Assembly polls late last year, Pilot was made Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s deputy.

However, since then, Rajasthan Congress was being run by two power centres, one led by Chief Minister Gehlot and other by Pilot respectively.

Post-Lok Sabha debacle with Congress scoring not a single seat, both Gehlot and Pilot have been camping in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi had already expressed his displeasure with Gehlot for putting his son before the party during elections and speculation was rife over whether there could be a leadership change in the state.

Meanwhile, the party has called a meeting on Wednesday in which reasons for defeat in the Lok Sabha elections will be evaluated. Also, a proposal will be passed for Rahul Gandhi to continue as national Congress president, party sources said.

State party in-charge Avinash Pandey will chair the meeting and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot are likely to be present in the meeting.