Jaipur: As the infighting amongst Congress leaders grew post-Lok Sabha polls debacle in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that Sachin Pilot should take the responsibility for his son Vaibhav’s defeat from the Jodhpur seat in the recently held-Lok Sabha elections.

When Gehlot was asked by ABP News if it was Pilot who had suggested Vaibhav’s name for the Lok Sabha seat, Gehlot said, “It’s a good thing if he (Pilot) says so. This dispels media reports about differences between the two of us.”

He went on to say, “Pilot Saab also said that we will win Jodhpur with a big margin, because we have six MLAs in the LS constituency and our poll campaign was fabulous. So, I feel he should own complete responsibility for the seat at least. There should be a post-mortem of the result in Jodhpur seat to find out why we did not win it.”

Amidst attack by Pilot’s loyalists who had pinned the blame on the CM and his way of functioning the reason behind the defeat in LS polls, Gehlot told the news channel that nobody wanted to take the responsibility for the loss.

Notably, Vaibhav Gehlot lost the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat by around 4 Lakh votes.