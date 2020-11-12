New Delhi: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus. The Rajasthan Congress leader took to Twitter and made the announcement. He also urged all who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested. Also Read - COVID-19 Recovery Diet: Food And Drinks to Completely Avoid After Testing Negative

"I have tested positive for Covid 19. Anyone who may have come in contact with me over the last few day, please get yourselves tested. Am taking appropriate doctoral advice. Hope to recover soon," he said.