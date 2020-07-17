New Delhi: All eyes are set on Rajasthan High Court which will resume the crucial hearing on the disqualification notices against Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs at 1 PM on Friday. The political crisis reached the courts of law after Sachin Pilot filed a petition against Speaker CP Joshi’s show-cause notice to the rebel MLAs based on a complaint launched by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi. Also Read - West Bengal: 'Governor Acting Like BJP Spokesperson,' Says Mamata on Hemtabad BJP MLA Murder Accusations

Currently, the Sachin Pilot squad is staying at two different hotels in Manesar, Haryana after shifting from Jaipur's Fairmont Hotel where the legislators loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have been put up.

Here are today's five big developments:

1. Sachin Pilot and squad filed a petition in the High Court seeking quashing and setting aside of the show cause notice issued on 14th July quashing and setting aside of the show cause notice issued by Speaker, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

2. The petition stated that the Speaker might have been forced by Gehlot to issue the notice. The petition also asked for a divisional bench to hear the matter.

3. Team Sachin Pilot approached senior advocate Harish Salve and Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who was appointed after the BJP came to power in 2014, to represent them in court. Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi is representing the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker at the high court.

4. Harish Salve argued in court that the MLAs wanted to challenge the constitutional validity of the notices issued by Congress as a party whip applies only when the assembly is in session, and hence, needed time to file it afresh. The High Court accepted the request and deferred the hearing till Friday afternoon and will be heard by a division bench of the Rajasthan High Court, headed by Chief Justice Indrajit Mohanty.

5. Meanwhile, the BJP leader and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat claimed that the saffron party is not in talks with Pilot as of now, defeating the Congress’ accusations of horse-trading. Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is believed to have asked Congress leaders in Rajasthan to convince Sachin Pilot to ‘return to family’.

The Congress has kept its doors open for the young MLA from Rajasthan’s Tonk district hoping that he will return to the party fold and talk out his grievances against CM Ashok Gehlot that forced him to take the drastic step.

At the same time, speculations have been brewing that Pilot and team are secretively in talks with the saffron party, especially after they shifted to Haryana “under BJP cover”.