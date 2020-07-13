New Delhi: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot’s office has been sealed after two employees of the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development headquarters, being headed by the Congress leader, tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said that the office will remain sealed till July 14. However, the staff shall remain available on phone. Also Read - CBSE Class X, XII Result 2020 By July 15; Read 5 Latest Updates Here

Meanwhile, Pilot is in national Delhi and has triggered a political storm by declaring that the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan is in crisis as a total of 30 MLAs are supporting his camp. He was upset after a notice sent to him by the Rajasthan police, who claimed to have stumbled on a plot to topple the Congress government.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande claimed that 109 MLAs have signed a letter of support to the CM Ashok Gehlot. Pande said some other MLAs are in touch with Gehlot and they will also sign the letter.

He said a whip has been issued to all the party MLAs, asking them to attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting at 10.30 am.

