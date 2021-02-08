New Delhi: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has decided to launch an investigation to know if celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar and singer Lata Mangeshkar, who are also recipients of highest civilian award Bharat Ratna, tweeted under pressure by the Centre in support of farm laws. “It has been revealed that there were same posts by celebrities at the same time, hence it will be investigated why it has happened”, said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Desmukh. Also Read - Shiv Sena Workers Force BJP Leader to Wear Saree For Criticising CM Uddhav | Watch

This comes a day after the Congress party demanded a probe by the police into the tweets posted by celebrities to counter the global criticism of the government's handling of the farmers' protest. Notably, a controversy has erupted after actors, sportspersons, and politicians rallied around the government on social media using hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda following tweets by Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg backing farmers.

"India's sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation," the actors and cricketers tweeted, with the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.