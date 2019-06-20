Ahmedabad: Jamnagar Sessions Court on Thursday sentenced former IPS officer Sanjeev Bhatt to life imprisonment in 1990 custodial death case. The sentence was handed out under IPC Section 302.

Another police officer Praveen Singh Jhala has also been sent to prison for life.

Jamnagar Sessions Court sentences former IPS officer Sanjeev Bhatt to life imprisonment under IPC 302 in 1990 custodial death case. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/KMkrdDQGlr — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019

Last week, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain Bhatt’s plea seeking examination of 11 additional witnesses in the case. The sacked IPS officer had moved the apex court saying that examination of these 11 witnesses was crucial for arriving at a just and fair decision in the case.

The Gujarat Police had opposed his plea, calling it a “tactic to delay the outcome of the case”.

Bhatt was posted as the Additional Superintendent of Police in Gujarat’s Jamnagar in 1990. The prosecution said Bhatt had then detained more than a hundred persons during a communal riot and one of the detainees had died in hospital after he was released. He was then suspended in 2011 on charges of remaining absent from duty without permission and misuse of official vehicles. In 2015, he was sacked.