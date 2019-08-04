New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal called an emergency meeting of the core committee of the Party on Sunday to discuss Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill 2019.

The core committee, in the meeting, unanimously decided that the bill is against interests of people of Punjab, said Badal.

“Party shall apprise Prime Minister and Union Jal Shakti Minister tomorrow about the gravity of the situation and will urge them to not press Bill in Rajya Sabha in its present form,” said the SAD leader.

“Party will not allow a single drop of water to any other state of the country as there is no surplus water with Punjab,” Badal added.

Sukhbir S Badal: Party shall apprise PM&Union Jal Shakti Min tomorrow about gravity of situation&will urge them to not press Bill in Rajya Sabha in its present form. Party will not allow a single drop of water to any other state of country as there is no surplus water with Punjab https://t.co/FLpjdnjHVt — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

The bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Wednesday that seeks to streamline the adjudication of inter-state river water disputes.

Congress criticised Navin Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for supporting the bill in the Lower House.

“The BJD took a U-turn in the Parliament and supported the Inter-state River Water Dispute (Amendment) Bill, 2019,” Congress leader Narasingha Mishra said.