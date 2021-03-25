New Delhi: Soon after the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it was a “sad day” for democracy and stressed that his struggle to restore power back to the people would continue. On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party said it was planning to approach the Supreme Court against the legislation, alleging it was an “unconstitutional” attempt to make the Delhi government “administratively impotent” by a political party that has been made “electorally impotent” by the people of the national capital. Also Read - Random Covid-19 Testing To Begin at Delhi-Noida Borders from Today

"RS passes GNCTD amendment bill. Sad day for Indian democracy. Will continue our struggle to restore power back to people. Whatever be the obstacles, we will continue doing good work. Work will neither stop nor slow down," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Reacting to the development, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called it a "dark day" for democracy. "Today is a dark day for democracy. The rights of the government elected by the people of Delhi have been taken away and handed over to LG. Look at the irony, the Parliament was used to assassinate democracy which is called the temple of our democracy. People of Delhi will fight against this dictatorship #BJPFearsKejriwal," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday night passed Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that gives more powers to the Lieutenant Governor. It was earlier passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The legislation was passed in Rajya Sabha by a voice vote. However, a division was sought by the opposition when the government moved the bill for consideration. During voting, 83 members were in favour while 45 opposed the bill. Just before the passage of the bill, the Congress too walked out.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha witnessed uproar by opposition members who termed the bill “unconstitutional” and demanded that it be sent to a Select Committee for scrutiny. The upper house also witnessed two brief adjournments. The members of the BJD, SP and the YSR-Congress also walked out of the House.

As per the Bill, now the Delhi government will have to seek the opinion of the lieutenant governor before any executive action after the passage of GNCTD bill. The Centre has maintained that the bill is in line with the Supreme Court’s July 2018 ruling on the ambit of powers of the lieutenant governor and the Delhi government after a series of run-ins between the two.

On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party said it was planning to approach the Supreme Court against the legislation, alleging it was an “unconstitutional” attempt to make the Delhi government “administratively impotent” by a political party that has been made “electorally impotent” by the people of the national capital.

Sanjay Singh, MP of Aam Admi Party (AAP) which is in power in Delhi, took a jibe at the BJP saying the bill has been brought as it lost assembly elections twice. “I am seeking justice for two crore citizens of Delhi and for 130 crore Indians. I am standing here to save the Constitution of India,” he said. A notice moved by Singh regarding the bill was not approved by the Chair.

(With inputs from PTI)