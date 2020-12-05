New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal was on Saturday admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGI), Chandigarh after she complained of breathing trouble. However, she has tested negative for Covid-19. Also Read - Months After SAD Broke Ties With NDA, Centre Withdraws Z-plus Security of Akali Leader

As of now, she is an isolation room in the emergency ward. According to a report by India Today, her vitals are stable and she is being examined as per Covid-19 protocols. Also Read - Punjab: AAP MLAs Spend Night in Assembly Premises Over Agriculture Law

Badal had resigned from the Union Cabinet in September in protest against three farm sector bills, which later got the President’s assent after being passed by Parliament. She was the Union minister for food processing industries. Also Read - Harsimrat Kaur Badal Taken Into Custody On Way to Chandigarh During Protest Against New Farm Laws

Over a week ago, Harsimrat Kaur Badal had accused the central government of treating farmers as “enemy of the State” as she condemned the use of force to stop them from marching towards Delhi in protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

“The BJP-led central government is treating farmers as an enemy of the State. We witnessed the same treatment when Punjabis were stopped from going to Delhi during the Asiad Games. Such repressive tactics can have very dangerous repercussions as we have seen in the past,” Badal had said.