New Delhi: Leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), including party chief Sukhbir Badal and Harsimrat Kaur and 11 others, were on Friday detained by the Delhi Police and taken to Sansad Marg Police Station during a protest march in the national capital against the three contentious farm laws without taking prior permission from the authorities.

"Modi government and Haryana govt stopped our workers. They resorted to baton charge and broke our vehicles. A peaceful protest was stopped. We've come here to give a message to PM Modi that not only Punjab but the entire country is against his government," said Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The SAD took out a protest march from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to the Parliament building blocking several roads of the capital city on the completion of one year of the farm laws.

“A number of farmers have died and many are still sitting at the state borders but this government (Centre) is indifferent. We will continue our fight until the three farm laws are repealed,” SAD leader and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said earlier.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police informed about the closure of roads at the Jharoda Kalan border and suggested commuters refrain from using several key routes in view of the farmers’ movement.

Massive traffic jams hit areas including Lutyens’ Delhi and ITO as well as at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital roundabout, the Delhi Traffic Police informed commuters.

It was on this day last year that party leaders, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Sukhbir Badal, had opposed the passage of three farm laws in Parliament and they were only the two MPs who voted against the Bills. After that, Akali Dal representative Harsimrat Kaur resigned from the Union ministry and the party quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and broke away its 24-year-old alliance with the BJP.