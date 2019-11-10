New Delhi: As severe cyclone storm ‘Bulbul’ caused heavy damage and claimed seven lives in West Bengal, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families. The President also prayed for the people who have severely been affected by the cyclone.

“Sad to hear of the loss of lives due to Cyclone Bulbul in parts of Eastern India. Condolences to the bereaved families. Thoughts and prayers with fellow citizens who have been affected,” he said in a tweet.

Sad to hear of loss of lives due to Cyclone Bulbul in parts of Eastern India. Condolences to the bereaved families. Thoughts and prayers with fellow citizens who have been affected #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 10, 2019

The eastern states of Odisha and West Bengal were severely affected after Cyclone Bulbul made landfall in West Bengal on Saturday evening, triggering heavy rain in these states. However, as per the IMD statement, the cyclone has been moved towards Bangladesh on Sunday morning.

While In Odisha, two persons were killed and around 350 people from Baincha village have taken shelter in Balasore district after cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’ created havoc in the region.

While over 2.97 lakh people have been affected with six deaths in West Bengal, over two people were killed and nearly 350 people are taking shelter in Odisha because of the cyclonic storm.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have extended Central assistance to both the states.

In the meantime, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata on Sunday said she will make an aerial visit to the affected areas of her state to take stock of the situation. The West Bengal CM also said that due to the storm, she has decided to postpone her trip to North Bengal in the coming week.

“Instead, tomorrow (Monday) I would make an aerial survey of the affected areas around Namkhana and Bakkhali,” the chief minister posted on her twitter handle.

Later, she would hold a meeting at Kakdwip with the South 24 Parganas district administration to review relief and rehabilitation measures of the cyclone-affected people.

Banerjee said she was also planning to visit the cyclone-affected areas of Basirhat in North 24-Parganas district on Wednesday.

“Adverse impact has been contained-thanks to Hon’ble CM leading from the front and there being synergy between State and Central agencies. Appeal to NGOs to particularly come forward and render rehabilitation assistance to the needy,” West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said in a Twitter post.