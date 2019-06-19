Bhopal: Union Minister Prahlad Patel on Wednesday said that the law will take its own course when asked to comment in relation to an attempt to murder case registered against his son. The attack took place in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh. Patel said, “All I can say is that it is sad and unfortunate. Law will take its own course, I don’t want to make any further comments.”

Prahlad Patel’s 26-year-old son Prabal was among the seven persons who were arrested in connection with the attack on a group of persons at Gotegaon town on Monday night. The incident injured at least five people, police said on Tuesday. Notably, the Union minister’s nephew, Monu Patel, whose father is a sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, has also been booked in the case, but not arrested yet. Search operations to nab the rest of the accused was underway, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurukaran Singh.

Singh reportedly said an FIR has been filed in the case against 20 accused including Prabal Patel and Monu Patel for their alleged involvement.

“The victims have alleged that Prabal Patel (26), Monu Patel (27) and about a dozen others attacked them at Bailhai Bazaar at around 11.30 pm on Monday. Gunshots were also fired, which hit one person. The main accused in the case, Prabal, is a resident of Kisani Mohalla in Gotegaon. The other accused Monu Patel is the son of Patel’s younger brother Jalam Singh Patel, a former state minister and the sitting BJP MLA from Narsinghpur.

Home Guard jawan Ishwar Rai and four others who were injured in the attack had been referred to Jabalpur for further treatment, stated the SP. He added that all the accused were booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 307 (attempt to murder) and 365 (kidnapping with intent to wrongfully confine a person).

Another police officer said two of the victims, Himanshu Rathore and Rahul Rajput, were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony when they were allegedly intercepted and abused by Prabal Patel and his associates. Later, the accused took the duo to the residence of one Shivam Rai, where they beat up Shivam, his father Ishwar Rai and his friend Mayank, the police officer said.

During the attack, a bullet from the gunshots hit Rathore, causing injuries to his hand, said the officer. The police officer added that the victims, in their complaint, also alleged that they were forcibly taken to Monu Patel’s office earlier and were subject to physical assault by the accused.

Notably, former minister Jalam Patel alleged that his son Monu and nephew Prabal were not present at the crime spot. “We have given a letter to the SP, urging him to conduct an inquiry into the case. Monu was in Jabalpur (at the time of the alleged incident). He said, “Prabal was also returning from Jabalpur and both were not present there (at the crime spot) but were framed in the case due to political rivalry.”

