Mumbai: Sadashiv Gorakshpur, former director of the then Prince of Wales Museum of Western India and one of the city’s earliest heritage policymakers passed away at age 86 on Saturday.

Gorakshpur, who was a Padma Shri winner, looked after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) museum from 1975 till in retirement in 1996. He was the chairman of the archives advisory committee of Raj Bhavan.

Further, he wrote about the state’s history, art and culture. Sadashiv’s prolific works include Raj Bhavans in Maharashtra, Animals in Indian Art and The Maritime Heritage of India.

Despite his achievements, Gorakshpur was known for his humility and accessibility.

Remembering and morning the loss of the writer, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed him as the “custodian of India’s rich cultural heritage who devoted his life to the cause of history, art and archaeology”.