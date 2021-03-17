New Delhi: Slamming the Centre over reports claiming decline of democracy in India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Iraq’s dictator Saddam Hussein and Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi used to win elections too. Also Read - Rahul Bhaiya, Your Tube Light Lit Up Very Late: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Slams Rahul Gandhi During Election Rally in Assam

Speaking at an online interaction with Brown University, Rahul Gandhi stated, “Saddam Hussein and Gaddafi used to have elections. They used to win them. It wasn’t like they weren’t voting but there was no institutional framework to protect that vote.” Also Read - 'I Have A Certain Level', Jyotiraditya Scindia's Response To Rahul Gandhi's Backbencher Remarks

Rahul Gandhi made the remarks while answering a question of Professor Ashutosh Varshney of Brown University on reports by Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem), a Sweden-based institute which downgraded India to an “electoral autocracy,” citing a decline in democratic freedoms and Freedom House analysis which shifted India’s status from a ‘free’ country to ‘partly-free.’ Also Read - Centre Targeting Those Supporting Farmers: Rahul Gandhi on I-T Raids on Taapsee Pannu & Anurag Kashyap

Rahul Gandhi further said, “Bharatiya Janata Party MPs in Parliament tell me that they cannot have an open discussion. They say they are told what to say.”

The Indian government, however, had disproved the report by Freedom House and called it “misleading, incorrect and misplaced.”

(With inputs from ANI)