Rajasthan Crisis Latest News: After Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga alleged that rebel party leader Sachin Pilot had offered him Rs 35 crores to cross-vote in Rajya Sabha polls, the latter refuted the accusations and said he is saddened but not surprised by the allegations.

"I'm saddened but not surprised to be at receiving end of such baseless, vexatious allegations being levelled against me," Pilot told news agency ANI.

Saying that this is being done to tarnish his image, Pilot said he will take appropriate action against the MLA who was made to make such accusations.

I'm saddened but not surprised to be at receiving end of such baseless, vexatious allegations being levelled against me: Sachin Pilot (in file pic) to ANI on Rajasthan Congress MLA Giriraj Singh's allegation that Pilot offered him Rs 35 crores to cross vote in Rajya Sabha polls

“I’ll be taking appropriate, strictest possible legal action against the MLA who was made to make the accusations. I’m sure more such concocted allegations will be thrown at me to cause aspersions on my image but I’ll be unfettered and remain firm in my beliefs and convictions,” Pilot added.

Days after being sacked from the post of Deputy CM in Rajasthan, Pilot said that the attempt is being made to further defame him.

“This is done solely to malign me and to stifle legitimate concerns I raised against Rajasthan party leadership, as member and MLA of Congress. This attempt further aims at defaming me and attack my credibility. Narrative is being redirected to avoid addressing the main issue,” he added further.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLA from Rajasthan Giriraj Singh Malinga alleged that rebel party leader Sachin Pilot had offered him money to join the BJP.

He said talks were held at Pilot’s residence and subsequently, he had alerted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about the conspiracy to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan.

“I had a talk with Sachinji. He offered me money to join the BJP, but I refused, saying I will not join the saffron party,” Malinga said.

He did not disclose the amount that he was allegedly offered to join the saffron party. Asked if it was between Rs 30 crore and Rs 35 crore, Malinga said he was offered the “going rate”.

Malinga said he did not give any audio clip to the chief minister, claiming that he does not even know how to record an audio. The MLA said he is ready to appear before any investigating agency.