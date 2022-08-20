Sadhbavna Diwas 2022: Rajiv Gandhi, was the youngest Prime Minister India had ever seen. Right after the assassination of his mother, Indira Gandhi, he took the reigns at the age of 40. A pilot by profession, he is said to be an reluctant entrant into the realm of politics. Today, August 20, marks the 78th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi. So far, he is the last member of the Nehru-Gandhi family who became the Prime Minister of India. Considering his dedication to the cause of peace, his birth anniversary is commemorated as Sadbhavna Diwas or Harmony day.Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Was Clinically Dead: July 26 1982 | 40 Years Of Coolie Accident

Sadhbhavna can be loosely translated as goodwill in English. This day aims to promote the vision of the 6th PM of India that was – the idea of developed nation.

History and significance

Harmony day was first observed in 1992, a year after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. This day aims to propagate the message of peace, harmony and goodwill. It envisions for the Indian citizens to adopt the values of brotherhood and unity for the larger welfare of the society

Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavna Award

All India Congress Committee had first established the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavna Award in 1992. It was a way to pay tribute to the former Prime Minister for his contribution and dedication towards national integrity and communal peace.

As the name suggests, the awards are presented to someone who go an extra mile and bend over backwards to help the society imbibe the feeling of harmony and peace.

Born on 1994, to Feroz Gandhi and Indira Gandhi, he was never so interested in this domain. Gandhi is known to have launched National Policy on Education in 1986 and to have established Jawahar Vidyalaya System- all of it improve the rural sector of the society and help the people on margins to come forward.

Facts about Rajiv Gandhi