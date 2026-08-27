Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev breaks down after 80 members of Isha Foundation go missing in Nepal, addresses followers

A total of 80, this includes 34 male and 46 female participants and a few other volunteers who were camped in the nearby hotels... three volunteers and one doctor, Sadhguru said.

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New Delhi: At least 80 pilgrims from Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation have gone missing after horrendous flash floods hit Nepal on Wednesday morning. As per the foundation, the team was at the immigration office on its way back from Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet. Sharing a video of what appeared to be no less than an apocalypse, Sadhguru announced the tragedy that had struck his team in Gyirong in Tibet while on their way back from Kailash.

“A terrible and tragic flash flood has taken place at Gyirong in Tibet – China, and one of our Kailash groups was caught in it. While on their way back, they were at the immigration office when the flood occurred, and the building and much of the town seems to have been flooded,” Sadhguru said.

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On Thursday morning, Sadhguru, while sharing the update of the current situation, broke down. “”With a profound sense of pain and regret, I wish to bring to your notice that there has been a terrible flash flood between Tibet and Nepal border. On the Nepalese side, as per the Indian news reports, about 484 people have gone missing. And on this side, we don’t have any official information. This morning I left to go there personally and all phones are off, all telecommunications are down, roads are blocked, we are unable to go there,”

“One of our groups… the S3 group that we met at Saga and also met them when we were trekking up they were coming down, of which, 22 are from the United States, 12 from Canada, 11 from Australia, 9 from the United Kingdom, 4 from Germany, 3 from France, 3 from Nepal, 2 from Netherlands, 2 from New Zealand, 2 from Singapore, 2 from Spain, one each from Finland, Hungary, Israel, Lithuania, Philippines, Portugal, Russia, and South Africa. A total of 80, this includes 34 male and 46 female participants and a few other volunteers who were camped in the nearby hotels… three volunteers and one doctor. But we have no official confirmation of any kind. But looking at the scale of destruction, it looks bad,” he added.