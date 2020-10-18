Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Sunday raised the issue of fatal attacks on sadhus and priests in parts of the country other than Maharashtra. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut questioned why is it that when sadhus were attacked in Maharashtra’s Palghar, it was “adharma” (injustice), but they are brushed off as incidents elsewhere. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Sanjay Raut for 'Making Mockery of Demolishing Her Office', Takes a Jibe at Mumbai Power Cut

In the party’s editorial mouthpiece Saamana, Sanjay Raut said, “Two sadhus were murdered by a mob in Palghar and this incident created a furor in the country. In about last four days, four sadhus and priests were killed in Uttar Pradesh and one in Rajasthan. In Rajasthan, the priest was burned to death as if nothing has happened.” Also Read - 'Is it a Sin to Discuss Politics?' Asks Sanjay Raut as Political Circles Abuzz After Chandrakant Patil's 'Tea-biscuit' Statement

Claiming double standards by the media, Sanjay Raut said, “The media is in such a situation when the incident took place in Palghar then it is adharma. And if this happens in other places then it is just an incident, how is it possible.” Also Read - Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 'Is Coronavirus Pandemic Over Now?' Sanjay Raut Raises Questions on Poll Timing

“Where is God in such a situation? To protect the sadhus and destroy the wrongdoers,” he wrote in Saamana.

“The rulers who are presented today in the role of Krishna and Arjuna. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. They are responsible for fulfilling the promise. They are expected to do the work of establishing dharma to overcome the crisis before the country,” the editorial said.

On the night of April 16, the two sadhus and their driver were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat’s Surat amid the nationwide lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and they were allegedly attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village of Palghar in the presence of police officers.

In Uttar Pradesh, a temple priest was allegedly shot at in Itia Thok, according to Gonda police on October 11 (Sunday).

In another incident in Rajasthan, police arrested the main accused in connection with the incident where a temple priest succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night (October 8). He was allegedly set ablaze by several people during a scuffle over temple land encroachment at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district.

(With inputs from agencies)