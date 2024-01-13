Sadhus From UP, En Route To Gangasagar Mela, Assaulted In Bengal, BJP Targets Mamata For ‘Palghar-Like Lynching’

Reportedly, three teenage girls, whom the sadhus had asked about the route, screamed and ran away, prompting locals to apprehend and manhandle the sadhus.

In a shocking incident that took place on Thursday evening, a mob in West Bengal’s Purulia district attacked three sadhus who were on their way to the Gangasagar Mela. The sadhus, a man and his two sons, had hired a vehicle to travel to Gangasagar for the Makar Sankranti festival. The incident occurred when the locals suspected the sadhus to be kidnappers. Without verifying the facts, the mob took the law into their own hands and brutally assaulted the innocent sadhus.

#WATCH | Madhur Goswami, a sadhu who claims he was assaulted by a mob in West Bengal’s Purulia, says, “While we were on our way to Gangasagar, suddenly our car was stopped by a large mob which assaulted us.” pic.twitter.com/byg2fFXAhK — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

A video of the incident also surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) in which the sadhus were seen being thrashed by the mob. Reacting to the attack on the sadhus, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared the video on his X account and alleged that TMC-linked goons were behind the attack on the sadhus. In the video, shared by the leader, a few men were seen thrashing a naked sadhu. Other sadhus were also allegedly stripped and beaten up by the mob.

Absolutely shocking incident reported from Purulia in West Bengal. In a Palghar kind lynching, sadhus traveling to Gangasagar for Makar Sankranti, were stripped and beaten by criminals, affiliated with the ruling TMC.

In Mamata Banerjee’s regime, a terrorist like Shahjahan Sheikh… pic.twitter.com/DsdsAXz1Ys — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 12, 2024

BJP’s West Bengal unit president Sukanta Majumdar also hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government over the assault.

“Shocking incident from Purulia; Sadhus en route to Gangasagar were stripped and beaten by criminals linked to TMC, echoing the Palghar tragedy. Under Mamata Banerjee’s rule, a terrorist like Shahjahan gets state protection while sadhus face violence. Being Hindu is a crime in WB.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said she was “outraged by the Purulia incident”. Taking to X, she wrote, “Sadhus en route to Gangasagar brutally attacked—shocking evidence of deteriorating safety under TMC. Mamata’s regime shields terrorists like Shahjahan Sheikh, while sadhus face brutal lynching. A grim reality for Hindus in Bengal. #SaveBengal.”

The police are currently investigating a case involving an assault on two sadhus. Abhijit Banerjee, the Purulia Police Superintendent, commented on the incident, stating that a case has been registered and investigations are currently underway. The police have also mentioned that raids are being conducted to apprehend the individuals responsible for the assault.

According to the police, the sadhus had lost their way and had stopped to confirm the route with two girls. However, the girls became scared and ran away. This prompted the locals to speculate that the sadhus may have harassed the girls.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.