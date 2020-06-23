New Delhi: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, BJP MP from Bhopal, fell ill during a programme organised on the death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee on Tuesday in the BJP office here. Also Read - Ladakh Face-Off: 'Rise Above Politics', Amit Shah Shares Video of Soldier's Father to Attack Rahul Gandhi

She was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to the information received from the BJP office, the programme was going on in the party's state office when Thakur felt dizzy. The event was being attended by several leaders of the party.

Thakur has been unwell for some time and her eyesight has also been affected.

Earlier on June 21, she had participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations held at the BJP office.