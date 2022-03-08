New Delhi: India’s Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti on Tuesday raised concerns about the worsening situation in war-torn Ukraine and said that a humanitarian corridor for the safe evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine’s Sumy had not been opened despite India repeatedly urging both Ukraine and Russia. Speaking at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the humanitarian crisis due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Tirumurti said India has demanded safe and uninterrupted passage for all innocent civilians and its nationals from Ukraine.Also Read - PM Modi To Speak To Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Today

"We are deeply concerned that despite our urgings to both sides, safe corridor for our students stranded in Sumy did not materialise. It is important that humanitarian action is always guided by the principles of neutrality, impartiality, and independence," he said.

Adding that India has helped citizens from other countries in their evacuation from the war-torn nation, Tirurti also informed the security council that India has managed to facilitate the safe return of over 20,000 Indians from Ukraine.

Adding that India has helped citizens from other countries in their evacuation from the war-torn nation, Tirumurti also informed the security council that India has managed to facilitate the safe return of over 20,000 Indians from Ukraine.

He further said India has sent humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighboring countries. and these include medicines, tents, water storage tanks, amongst other relief materials. “We’re in the process of identifying other requirements and sending them,” he added.