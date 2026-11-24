‘Safety before speed, prevention before disaster’: What Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said at historic World Landslide Forum in India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addresses the 7th World Landslide Forum Asia Leadership Dialogue, highlighting the need to align scientific understanding with infrastructure planning for landslide resilience.

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Faridabad: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday addressed the 7th World Landslide Forum (WLF-7) Asia Leadership Dialogue, titled “Safe Slopes, Resilient Roads and Communities.” Delivering his address on “Connecting communities safely: advancing landslide-resilient infrastructure for a changing climate,” Gadkari underscored the necessity of bringing scientific understanding and infrastructure planning closer together.

The leadership dialogue was chaired by Prof. Krishnan Srinivasaraghavan, Head of Exploration at UNDP India, while Prof. Sanjay Srivastava, Chair Professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, served as the co-chair.

What Nitin Gadkari said on road safety at World Landslide Forum?

“Our priorities must be clear: investigation before construction, safety before speed, and prevention before disaster. The challenges are complex, and no single institution can address them alone. Stronger coordination among government, industry, research institutions and local stakeholders is essential. We are keen to learn from the experts gathered at WLF7 and to translate their experience into practical solutions suited to Indian conditions. I invite the participants to share their recommendations with the Ministry so that this knowledge can help shape safer, more sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructure,” he added.

Hosted by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Faridabad from November 23 to 27, WLF7 is bringing together scientists, engineers, policymakers and disaster-management practitioners to advance the theme “Landslide science and practice for safe and resilient communities.”

Historic World Landslide Forum in India

The seventh edition marks the first time the World Landslide Forum is being held in India. The second day of the 7th World Landslide Forum (WLF7) focused on building safe, resilient infrastructure in landslide-prone regions, with particular attention to road connectivity in fragile mountain terrain.

Earlier in the event, Union Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Dr. Jitendra Singh on Monday said India’s approach is progressively shifting its landslide management approach from post-disaster relief to prevention, preparedness and risk reduction.

India was moving away from a model of responding to disasters after they occur, towards one focused on anticipating risks, strengthening early warning systems and preventing avoidable loss of lives and infrastructure.

The six-day forum, being hosted in India for the first time from November 22-27, has drawn scientists, policymakers and experts from over 75 countries to discuss landslide risk reduction and resilience strategies.