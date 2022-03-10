Sagolband Election Result LIVE: Welcome to India.Com’s LIVE coverage of Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Results. It is decision time and over the course of the day, the India.Com team will bring you the latest news updates from the Sagolband Assembly constituency where the counting of votes will begin at 8 am under the supervision of returning officers appointed by the Election Commission of India. Manipur has 60 Assembly seats and the majority mark to form the government in Imphal is 30. Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Sagolband.Also Read - Uripok Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin 8 AM

Sagolband Election Result LIVE Updates: