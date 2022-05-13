Kozhikode/New Delhi: Sahana, a 20-year-old model and actor, was allegedly found dead at her house in Kozhikode, reported news platforms quoting the Kerala police on Friday. The cops took into custody her 31-year-old husband for questioning after the body was recovered.Also Read - Golden Tap: DRI Officials Seize 61.5 Kg Smuggled Gold Worth Rs 32.5 Crore at Delhi Air Cargo Complex

Police said Shahana, who was a model and an actor, was found hanging at their residence on Thursday night. "We were informed about the incident on Thursday night. As of now, we have registered a case under section 174 of the CrPC," police told news agency PTI.

Police have taken into custody the husband, Sajjad against whom Shahana's family has levelled various allegations including assault and murder. Shahana's mother reportedly told the media channels that Sajjad used to torture her daughter.

“We have received information that they had a fight over some cheque which she received for modelling. His version is that she hanged herself on the window. We are investigating whether her act was sufficient to cause death,” ACP Sudharshan was quoted as telling the media.

(With inputs from PTI)