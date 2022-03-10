Saharanpur District Election Result LIVE: Welcome to India.Com’s LIVE coverage of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Results. It is decision time and the much-awaited results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will be declared on Thursday (March 10). Over the course of the day, the India.Com team will bring you the latest news updatSaharanpur, Behat, Nakur, Deoband, Rampur Maniharan, Gangoh, Saharanpur Nagar es from the Saharanpur district which saw a tough contest between candidates of Samajwadi Party, Congress, BJP, and BSP. Saharanpur district has 7 Assembly constituencies — Behat, Nakur, Saharanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Deoband, Rampur Maniharan and Gangoh. This district went into polls in the second phase of the elections in UP that was held on February 14.Also Read - Ghaziabad, Dholana, Sahibabad, Muradnagar, Loni Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting Begins at 8 am

Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in the Saharanpur district.