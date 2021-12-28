Raipur: Young internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo, who became famous after a video of him singing the song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ went viral on the internet, met with a road accident on Tuesday, reported news platforms. He was first admitted to a hospital in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh and then shifted to Medical College in Jagdalpur where he is currently undergoing treatment. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has assured all help to Dirdo, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - Dosa With A Twist: Food Vendor Makes A Fire Fruit Dosa, Leaves Internet Disgusted | Viral Video

According to reports, Sahdev Dirdo was on his way to his village on a motorcycle with his father on Tuesday when the accident occurred. The boy fell off the motorcycle and got injured. It is being said that he has suffered a serious head injury. After receiving first aid, Sahdev Dirdo was shifted from Sukma District Hospital to Medical College in Jagdalpur.

The district collector Vineet Bandanwar and Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma also reached the hospital to check how he was doing. His condition is being continuously monitored by doctors. Konta MLA Kawasi Lakhma has instructed the district authorities to ensure Sahdev Dirdo receives the best possible treatment.

About ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’ viral video

Sahdev Dirdo went viral overnight after his version of the song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’ went viral on social media. Two years ago, Sahdev’s teacher asked him to sing the song at school and recorded his video. The clip was subsequently shared on the internet. However, the video only grabbed netizens’ attention this year. Dirdo was felicitated by Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. He also released the revamped version of Bachpan Ka Pyaar with Badshah later.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CRBITNHjnUs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link