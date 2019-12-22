New Delhi: Kendra Sahitya Akademi award winner G Nanjundan was found dead in his residence in Karnataka’s capital city on Saturday, stated a report. His decomposed body was found by the Bengaluru police.

Nanjundan, a well-known writer and translator, had been living alone at his Nagadevanahalli home near Kenger in Bengaluru, stated the police. His family members including his wife and son, reside in Chennai. Upon investigations, police found that he even failed to attend his classes at Bangalore University. It must be noted that Nanjundan had been working as a professor at Bangalore University’s department of statistics.

After an absence of around four days from work, an assistant from the department had reportedly went to check on Nanjundan at his residence. According to a report, there was no response from the house even after the assistant repeatedly rung the door bell multiple times. Thereafter, the assistant staff alerted the family members of the professor. When the family members also did not receive any message from him, the matter was immediately brought to the notice of the police.

Upon reaching Nanjundan’s residence, police broke open the door and found his body in a decomposed state. The body has been sent for postmortem. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained, stated a report.