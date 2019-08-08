New Delhi: The Chairman of Indian state-owned steel-making company, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), was attacked by armed people in the national capital on Wednesday night.

The company said in a statement that Anil Kumar Chaudhary, 58, was returning from work when his car was hit by another vehicle, occupied by four people, News18 reported. The incident took place on August Kranti road at 10:30 PM.

The chairman was reportedly rescued by the Highway Patrolling Staff of Defence Colony which reached the scene just in time.

An investigation into the matter has revealed that the Chairman and his driver were attacked when they had stepped out of the car.

Two of the accused have been arrested.

A complaint has been registered at the New Delhi’s Hauz Khas Police Station.

The car has also been seized.

The driver did not receive injuries. However, the Chairman had to be admitted to AIIMS, where he was discharged later.