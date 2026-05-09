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Sailor from Gujarat killed as Indian ship comes in direct line of fire in Strait of Hormuz

Sailor from Gujarat killed as Indian ship comes in direct line of fire in Strait of Hormuz

Gujarat cargo ship MSV AL Faiz Noore Soleimani-I, with a crew of 18 people, left Dubai on May 7 and was en route to Yemen.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: Another Indian ship has come under fire in Hormuz. According to a representative of a sailors’ organization, the incident took place last Friday, when a sailor from Gujarat was killed and five others injured after being caught in a crossfire between the Iranian and US navies in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday night. Officials of the Directorate of Shipping confirmed the incident, but did not give detailed information about it. They said that they are providing assistance in this matter.

The slain sailor is from Salaya of Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat, who died in the crossfire.

Gujarat Cargo Ship With 18 Member Crew

It was a Gujarat cargo ship, MSV AL Faiz Noore Soleimani-I, with a crew of 18 people. It had left Dubai on May 7 and was en route to Yemen when it came under fire while crossing the Strait of Hormuz on May 8 at around 1 am. Since the Iran-US war started, Hormuz has been the center of dangerous conflicts as Iran has banned any ships from leaving without permission.

Ship Came In Direct Line Of Fire

According to the information received, when MSV Al-Fayze Noor Soleimani-I was passing through a sensitive area in the open sea, a fierce firefight suddenly started between the forces of Iran and the United States, and this vessel came in the direct line of fire. During the indiscriminate firing, Altaf Talab Ker, a resident of Salaya, who was performing his duty in the engine room of the ship at that time, was hit by bullets. Altaf died on the spot due to serious injuries received from the firing.

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The firing was so fierce that the ship suffered a lot of damage and it started sinking in the sea. In this hour of crisis, another ship passing by safely rescued the remaining 17 sailors from the sinking ship. All these rescued sailors have now reached Dubai port and are safe.

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