New Delhi: Saints and seers from across the world will on Monday meet in Ayodhya to participate in the meeting called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Ram Janambhumi Nyas. The gathering will discuss further action on the disputed Ram Mandir issue.

“Saints from all across the country will assemble in Ayodhya on June 3 for a meeting to discuss the Ram Mandir issue,” Hindustan Times reported Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, senior member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas as saying.

According to the report, all the decisions taken in the meeting will be presented before the saints on June 15, which marks the last date of birthday celebrations of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. The nine-day-long event (from June 7 to June 15) will be inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

On May 10, the Supreme Court granted the three-member mediation panel time till August 15 to find an amicable solution in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case in Ayodhya. The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and including Justices SA Bobde, SA Nazeer, Ashok Bhushan and DY Chandrachud, refused to reveal the progress made in the case. The CJI reportedly said, “We’re not going to tell you what progress has been made, that’s confidential.”

Notably, the hearing came a couple of months after the apex court referred the dispute to a three-member mediation committee. The committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Fakkir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla, submitted its interim report in a sealed cover on May 6.

Earlier, in April, the Nirmohi Akhara had filed an application in the Supreme Court opposing Centre’s plea seeking the return of 67.390 acres of undisputed acquired land to original owners. In its application, the Nirmohi Akhara said that the Centre had proposed returning of acquired land to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and that there were many temples on the acquired land and their rights would be affected if the land was returned to one party.