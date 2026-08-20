Sajjan Kumar Dies: Ex-Congress MP, convicted in 1984 Anti-Sikh riots case, passes away at 80

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar died on Thursday at a Delhi hospital. Kumar was convicted for his role in the 1984 Sikh riots that killed thousands. He was 80.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/sajjan-kumar-dies-ex-congress-mp-convicted-in-1984-anti-sikh-riots-case-passes-away-at-80-8505799/ Copy

Sajjan Kumar Dies

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar died on Thursday at a Delhi hospital. Kumar was convicted for his role in the 1984 Sikh riots that killed thousands. He was 80. Kumar was serving life imprisonment in Tihar jail. He was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday, where the doctors declared him dead.

The Delhi High Court found the Congress leader guilty of having caused the death of five people during an incident of rioting in the Palam Colony area on November 1 and 2, 1984, post the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It sentenced him to life imprisonment on December 17, 2018.

His appeal challenging the punishment is pending with the top court.