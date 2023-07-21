Home

Delhi Gym Association Issues Advisory After 24-Yr-Old Man Dies Of Electrocution While Using Treadmill

Saksham Pruthi was electrocuted while using a treadmill at Gymplex Fitness Zone in the Rohini area of the national capital on Tuesday morning. He was working at an MNC in Gurugram.

New Delhi: After the tragic death of a man who was electrocuted while using a treadmill at a gym, the Delhi-based gym owners’ association instructed its members to ensure that there are no loose electric wires at their establishments.

The Advisory Details

According to the advisory issued by the Delhi Gym Association, all members have been directed to promptly inspect the earthing connection in their gyms.

They are advised to ensure that no loose wires are present in the exercise areas. It is also recommended that electricians thoroughly check all electrical points and take necessary precautions to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Chirag Sethi, the association’s vice president, attributed the unfortunate incident to a fault in the electrical wiring of the treadmill.

“We have issued an advisory to all owners, whose gyms are part of our association, for checking electrical systems at their gyms and take all measures needed to prevent such incidents,” India TV quoted Sethi as saying.

Notably, there are about 5,500 small and big gyms, yoga and aerobic studios are in Delhi. Sethi stated that owners of gyms like Anytime Fitness, Gold’s Gym, Gravitas Gym and The Gym, are the members of the association.

A council member of the association, Mohd Zuhaib, stated that a license is mandatory to mandatory for any gym and members should people should restrict themselves from entering any prohibited area. They should follow all the safety measures, including those to ensure electrical connection and fire safety, he added.

Saksham Pruthi’s Death

Saksham, a resident of Rohini Sector 19, was rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared brought by the doctors, police said.

The 24-year-old was bought to the hospital in an unconscious state from the gym. The initial probe suggest that that the man died due to electrocution while using the treadmill. Post mortem reports suggest that electrocution was the reason for his death, police stated.

Saksham’s mother has accused the gym owner of negligence and demanded strict action against him. Speaking to the media, the aggrieved mother said: “I wouldn’t have allowed my son to go to the gym had I known he won’t come back.”

She said that Saksham was planning to join a different gym. “He went to the gym after a gap of one week and told me that he will change it soon,” she said, according to news agency PTI.

Police have registered an FIR in this matter and arrested the gym owner, Anubhav Duggal. He has been booked under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence).

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

