New Delhi: The Punjab government employees will not receive salary if they don't vaccinate themselves against COVID-19, the state government said on Wednesday. In a bid to push people for vaccination amid Omicron threat, the Punjab government imposed a 'no jab, no salary' policy for the state government employees.

In a statement, the Punjab government urged all the state government employees to upload their COVID-19 vaccine certificates on the portal if they want to receive their salary. The vaccine certificate will need to be uploaded on the Punjab government's iHRMS website.

Omicron in India: Tally At 213

The Union health ministry on Wednesday morning said the Omicron infection tally has reached 213 across the country. However, out of the total Omicron positive cases, 90 have been discharged. So far 15 states have reported Omicron cases, said the ministry. At 57, Delhi has the highest cases of Omicron infection followed by Maharashtra with 54 cases, said the ministry report.

Meanwhile, the Centre has said that the new Covid variant Omicron is three times more transmissible than the Delta variant.

The Centre has asked the states to review the emerging data of Covid-19 affected population, geographical spread, hospital infrastructure and its utilisation, manpower, notifying Containment Zones and the enforcement of perimeter of containment zones at the district levels. The Centre has also asked the states to formulate a strategy that can ensure infection is contained at the local level itself before it spreads to other parts.

Amid the Omicron threat, the states have been asked to ‘activate war rooms and keep analysing all trends and surges, no matter how small and keep taking proactive measures at the district or local level’.

(With inputs from IANS)