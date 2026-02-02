What is the salary of Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir? What facilities does he enjoy? Read all details here

Home

The Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir receives a salary of 250,000 Pakistani rupees, which is roughly equivalent to 75,000 Indian rupees.

Pakistani Army Chief salary: Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir, now promoted to Field Marshal rank has been in news has been in news in India after Operation Sindoor was conducted on the land of Pakistan. The Pakistani Army Chief has been in headlines for numerous anti-India statements. Notably, Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir commands a respectable and big position in the Pakistani Armed Forces and government. However, this story is not about his powers or rank but rather, we will talk about the salary and perks of the Army Chief.

What is the salary of Pakistani Army Chief?

The salary of the Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir is 250,000 Pakistani rupees, which is roughly equivalent to 75,000 Indian rupees. In dollar terms, the Indian Army Chief earns approximately $3,000 per month, while the Pakistani Army Chief’s salary is about $900, which is nearly three times lower. In addition, the Pakistani Army operates businesses such as dairy and transport enterprises, which generate supplementary income, which give a massive boost to their income.

What are the facilities enjoyed by Pakistani Army Chief?

In addition to the salary, the Pakistan Army Chief also receives extensive benefits, including free medical treatment, club memberships, a bungalow, a driver and an official vehicle.

Salary of Pakistani Army Chief salary vs Indian Chief of Army Staff

Although the nominal salaries of the Indian and Pakistani Army Chiefs appear similar, there is a significant difference when adjusted for currency value. Under India’s Seventh Pay Commission, the Chief of Army Staff receives a monthly salary of Rs 250,000, along with several perks such as security personnel, an official residence, a driver, various allowances, and comprehensive medical facilities, along with a respectable pension after retirement.

Pakistan Army chief steps in to revive a demoralised JeM

In another significant update relating to the Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir paid a visit to the Bahawalpur garrison earlier this week, in what was painted to be a routine inspection. Officials tracking Pakistan, however, say that this had nothing to do with the army and its operations at the garrison, but was aimed at boosting the morale of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, a report by IANS news agency said.

Notably, Bahawalpur is the home to the Jaish, and it had its headquarters here before it was razed to rubble during Operation Sindoor.

