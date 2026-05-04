Home

News

Salem Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Who will grab the seat - AIADMK, DMK or TVK?

live

Salem Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Who will grab the seat – AIADMK, DMK or TVK?

Salem comprising of North, South and West constituencies is an important is grabbing eyes. The competition is among AIADMK, DMK and actor Vijay's TVK party.

the Salem Assembly constituency have emerged as the ultimate testing ground for political survival and the power of 'home-turf' loyalty.

Counting of votes will begin for the Salem (North, South and West) Assembly constituency at 8 am today (May 4). As Tamil Nadu navigates the high-octane 2026 Assembly elections, the Salem Assembly constituency have emerged as the ultimate testing ground for political survival and the power of ‘home-turf’ loyalty.

Main contestants in Salem constituency

The contest is among All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). In Salem North constituency, the fight is between DMK veteran R Rajendran, PMK’s S Sadhasivam and TVK’s K Sivakumar. Meanwhile in Salem South, AIADMK’s J Vinodh will clash with DMK’s M Loganathan and TVK’s A Parthiban. In Salem West, the main contest is among PMK’s M Karthe, DMDK’s Alagaapuram R Mohanraj and TVK’s S Lakshmanan.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay, Roopa Ganguly, Sayantika Banerjee and more, list of celebrities contesting the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu 2026 elections

Current holders of the seat

Salem North is being held by veteran R Rajendran from DMK, who has held the seat since 2016 and currently serves as the Minister for Tourism in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet. He is seeking re-election in the 2026 polls. Salem South is being held by AIADMK’s E Balasubramanian. Meanwhile, Arul Ramadas from PMK is holding Salem West seat currently.

All abut the constituency

Salem North is reserved for the General category with 11.38 per cent of its population belonging to the Scheduled Caste community and 0.14 per cent of the population belonging to the Scheduled Tribe community. Salem South is reserved for the General category with 9.64 per cent of its population belonging to the Scheduled Caste community and 0.27 per cent of the population belonging to the Scheduled Tribe community.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections were conducted in a single phase on April 23 and April 29, 2026, covering all 234 seats in the state.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.