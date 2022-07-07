New Delhi: Days after Salman Khan received death threat, his lawyer received a similar warning. Hastimal Saraswat, one of the lawyers who had represented Salman Khan in the blackbuck poaching case, received the death threat via a letter. The letter reportedly warned Hastimal Saraswat that he “will meet the same fate as Sidhu Moosewala”. Sidhu Moosewala, a singer and Congress leader, was shot dead allegedly by members of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang in Punjab.Also Read - After Salman Khan, Swara Bhasker Receives Death Threat Letter, Actress Files Complaint, Mumbai Police Begins Probe

Salman Khan’s lawyer had received the threat letter outside his chamber at the court. The letter contained Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar’s initials. “Security has been provided to him. We are probing it,” Nazim Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police East Jodhpur, said.

Earlier on June 14, the Patiala House Court of Delhi, had allowed Punjab Police to arrest Bishnoi in connection with Singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper’s murder.