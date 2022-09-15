New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was on the hit list of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the mastermind of the brutal murder of famed singer Sidhu Moosewala. Bishnoi, who had been serving time in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, had reportedly planned to kill Khan for over four years. At present. Bishnoi is in Punjab Police custody in connection with the investigation into the murder of Moosewala. Punjab police revealed that the gang had tried to kill Khan in the last 3 months. They termed the plan – Plan ‘B’ – as the first one failed, and were staking out Khan’s farmhouse.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Salman Khan Hosted Reality Show Has NO Rules - Watch Video

PLAN B TO KILL SALMAN KHAN

The details of ‘PLAN B’ came to light after the recent arrest of aide of the sixth shooter arrested in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. To kill the actor, Kapil Pandit, Santosh Jadhav, Deepak Mundi, and two other shooters had rented a house in Mumbai’s Panvel area. Also Read - Fresh Encounter Breaks Out Between Delhi Police And Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members In Rohini, 3 Held

India Today reported that one of the shooters from the gang stayed there for more than a month. All these shooters had small arms pistol cartridges that could be used to attack Salman Khan. The gang had befriended the security guards outside the farmhouse to gather information about Salman Khan's activities and movement. They even posed as fans to get information about Salman Khan, reported the daily.

‘Tumhara Moosewala Kar Denge’

Earlier in June, a letter purportedly threatening to kill Khan like Sidhu Moosewala was received by the Bollywood star’s father Salim Khan. Salim Khan had reportedly found the letter when he had gone out jogging at around 7:30 am to 8 am. It is reported that while Salim Khan was sitting on a bench, he found the threat letter presumed to be addressed to his son Salman Khan.

The letter read, “Salman Khan ka bhi Sidhu Moosewala kar denge (Salman Khan will meet the same fate as Sidhu Moosewala).”

SALMAN KHAN GETS NOD FOR GUN LICENSE