Mumbai: Just a few days ahead of the Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s long-time aide Gurmeet Singh alias Shera made his foray into politics and joined Shiv Sena on Friday.

Shiv Sena took to its official Twitter handle to make the formal announcement.

Shera joined Shiv Sena in presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena President, Aditya Thackeray at their residence Matoshree in Mumbai. It is believed that Shera might play an important role for Shiv Sena in the upcoming elections.

Born into a Sikh family in Andheri (Manish Nagar) in Mumbai, Shera’s real name is Gurmeet Singh. Shera’s impressive physique helped him get into security in the early 90s and subsequently he bagged a job as Salman Khan’s bodyguard.

Ever since then, Shera has been the actor’s right-hand man and the two share a strong bond that’s no secret. Salman had even dedicated his 2011 film, Bodyguard, to him, something that Shera is eternally grateful about. Shera also runs an agency, Tiger Security Services that provides security to high-profile clients and now the next step is an advent into politics.

The Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have formed an alliance for the upcoming elections. Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24.