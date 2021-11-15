New Delhi: Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s home in Nainital was vandalised and set on Fire on Monday amid uproar over his new book where he has compared ‘Hindutva’ to radical Islam. ” Asked to comment on the incident, DGI (Kumaun) Neelesh Anand was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “Rakesh Kapil and 20 others have been booked. Strict action will be taken against perpetrators.”Also Read - Bhopal Hospital Where 4 Infants Died Due To Blaze Never Applied For Fire Allowance: Reports

According to the visual shared by Khurshid on Facebook tall flames, charred doors and shattered window panes at his Nainital home can be seen. Two men are seen trying to douse the fire by throwing water.