New Delhi: In a bizarre show of solidarity to a bat-wielding MLA, some posters have come in Indore, days after BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer with a bat in broad daylight.

The posters have Akash Vijayvargiya’s picture and read ‘Salute Akash ji’.

Madhya Pradesh: “Salute Akash ji” posters put up in parts of Indore. BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya had attacked a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore, on June 26. He was arrested in connection with the incident & sent to judicial custody till 7th July. pic.twitter.com/3Rfg1EV4bf — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019

The son of BJP national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Akash Vijayvargiya had moved the Sessions Court late on Wednesday after Judicial Magistrate, first class, Gaurav Garg rejected his bail application and sent him to judicial custody till July 11.

Observing that such crimes are on the rise in society, the magistrate had said that they must be stopped, or “otherwise people will lose faith in law and justice system”.

Vijayvargiya is a legislator with a responsibility to make law and “if he violates the law himself it will have an adverse effect on the common man”, he added.

The magistrate had also said that he is an influential person and the possibility of him intimidating and influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out.

The denial of bail had come as a blow to the MLA’s supporters who had mobbed the court and had a plan to take out a rally if he was granted bail.

Former minister Narottam Mishra has come to the defence of Vijayvargiya, saying he lost cool after the municipal official allegedly misbehaved with the women of the house which was ordered to be demolished. “His intents were good… the means could have been harsh because he is inexperienced in public life,” he claimed.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is said to be monitoring the case as Kailash Vijayvargiya is his close political associate. The meeting of BJP state unit to be held in Bhopal for membership campaign has been cancelled, state unit President Rakesh Singh said.

Meanwhile, Indore’s Municipal Commissioner Ashish Singh on Thursday sacked 21 employees, who were rallying in support of the BJP leader, instead of supporting their colleagues during the incident. According to officials, these employees were seen at the court with Vijayvargiya in the video footage that went viral on Wednesday.

With IANS inputs