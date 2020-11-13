Diwali 2020: On the occasion of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday encouraged the citizens of the country to lit a light as a tribute to soldiers who are protecting the nation. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude all have for the soldiers for their exemplary courage and sacrifice. Also Read - Delhi Metro Announces Fresh Schedule For Diwali, Last Trains to Leave Terminals at 10 PM

"This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can't do justice to the sense of gratitude we've for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We're also grateful to families of those on the borders," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Notably, the tweet from PM Modi comes on a day when 4 security forces personnel were among 7 people killed in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) from Gurez sector to Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

As per updates, the Pakistani troops fired mortars and other weapons. In Nambla sector in Uri, two Army soldiers were killed in the Pakistani firing. Moreover, a BSF sub-inspector was also killed in Haji Peer sector while a jawan was injured.

Officials stated that two civilians were killed in Kamalkote sector in Uri area of Baramulla district while a woman was killed in Balkote area in Haji Peer sector of Uri.

According to reports, PM is likely to visit Jaisalmer on Saturday to spend Diwali day with the security forces stationed along the international border. Other media reports suggested that PM Modi may go to Bhuj in Gujarat instead of Jaisalmer for the purpose.