New Delhi: The Samajwadi Party on Sunday announced the names of candidates contesting for the assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh. The voting for the by-elections in the state will be held on October 21.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the SP tweeted, “Sudhakar Singh will be party’s candidate from Ghosi, while Nirbhay Singh Patel will be SP candidate from Manikpur. The party has given ticket to Gaurav Kumar Rawat from Zaidpur. Subhash Rai will be SP candidate from Jalalpur, while Brijesh Verma Patel will be party candidate from Pratapgarh.”

Samajwadi Party has announced Tazeen Fatima as its candidate for by-elections to Rampur Assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/f7IEamhrUV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 29, 2019

Here is a list of candidates contesting for the UP by-polls from their respective Assembly constituency:

Tazeen Fatima – Rampur Assembly constituency Sudhakar Singh – Ghosi Assembly constituency Nirbhay Singh Patel – Manikpur Assembly constituency Gaurav Kumar Rawat – Zaidpur Assembly constituency Subhash Rai – Jalalpur Assembly constituency Brijesh Verma Patel – Pratapgarh Assembly constituency

The 11 Uttar Pradesh Assembly constituencies that will go to the by-polls are Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi. It must be noted that the by-election for the Ghosi seat is necessitated due to the resignation of sitting MLA Phagu Chauhan after his appointment as the Governor of Bihar.

Most of these assembly seats belong to MLAs who had won the Lok Sabha elections and resigned as members of the state assembly.