New Delhi: Recovering from the crushing defeat handed to his party in alliance with BSP, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to bounce back starting Monday- when he will reach Azamgarh to thank voters.

Yadav contested and won from the Azamgarh constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and is scheduled to hold a public meeting there.

From Azamgarh then Yadav will reach Ghazipur to meet and extend his condolences to SP leader Vijay Yadav’s family. Vijay Yadav was shot dead in Ghazipur on May 19, after the last phase of polling ended.

The Samajwadi Party contested the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal. SP contested 37, BSP 38, and RLD three.

The Samajwadi Party won only five seats, just as many it won in 2014. RLD got none. While the only gainer was BSP that won 10 seats against it zero in 2014.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party is preparing for a major revamp even as the rumbling of dissent begin to emerge from the ranks following its poor performance in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has held a series of meetings over the past two days in the presence of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The senior Yadav is said to have told Akhilesh Yadav to make the party more broad-based instead of focusing only on backward castes.

The National Secretary of the Samajwadi Lohia Vahini, Shravan Kumar Tyagi, has posted an open letter to Akhilesh Yadav on the social media, asking him to get rid of sycophants and sideline those leaders who misbehave with party workers.

“The party office is filled with leaders who cannot even get 10 votes on their own,” the SP leader wrote. Meanwhile, two of the newly elected SP MPs have also blamed the alliance with the BSP for the party’s defeat.

The MPs said that the alliance was formalized too late and the message did not reach the people.

With IANS inputs