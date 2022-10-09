New Delhi: The founder of Samajwadi Party and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav’s condition is very critical. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The veteran leader is on life-saving drugs.Also Read - Mulayam Singh Yadav's Death: Yogi Adityanath Declares 3-Day Mourning In UP

"Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's condition is still critical and he is maintaining vitals on life-saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said.

मेदांता अस्पताल ने जारी किया आदरणीय नेताजी का हेल्थ बुलेटिन: Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is quite critical today and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon by a comprehensive team of specialists. — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 9, 2022

The Samajwadi Party via Twitter informed that the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is on life savings drugs and is being still treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital by a team of specialists.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was shifted to the ICU on Sunday after his health deteriorated. He was facing difficulty in breathing.