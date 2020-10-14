New Delhi: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the party tweeted on Wednesday. Also Read - Sabarimala Temple to Reopen For 5 Days From October 16 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, 250 People Allowed in a Day

"Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, and is being monitored by doctors. As of now, there are no COVID symptoms in him," it said.