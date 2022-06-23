New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Manish Jagan Agrawal was left red-faced after he called Manipuri climate activist Licypriya Kangujam a “foreign tourist”. SP’s Jagan Agrawal had tweeted a photo of Licypriya Kangujam, the 10-year-old climate activist from Manipur, while taking a dig at Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - Taj Mahal: The Third Most Visited Monument on Google Street View

Jagan Agrawal tweeted,”Foreign tourists are also forced to show the mirror to the BJP government of the state. Yamuna is full of filth under the BJP government and is a blot on the beauty of Taj Mahal. Foreign tourist showing mirror to the government is very shameful…(sic).”

Responding to SP leader Jagan Agrawal’s tweet, Licypriya Kangujam said she was “a proud Indian” and “not a foreigner”. “Hello Sir, I’m a proud Indian. I’m not a foreigner,” Licypriya Kangujam posted on Twitter.

In another tweet, Licypriya Kangujam urged to “stop racist attitude towards Northeast people” and said it was “unacceptable”. “Sir, I represented my country 🇮🇳 8th times at United Nations 🇺🇳 till my age of 10 is not to call me a “Foreigner”. Stop such racist attitude towards North East People. This is unacceptable at any cost,” Licypriya Kangujam tweeted.

Sir, I represented my country 🇮🇳 8th times at United Nations 🇺🇳 till my age of 10 is not to call me a "Foreigner". Stop such racist attitude towards North East People. This is unacceptable at any cost. 😢 🙏💔 https://t.co/mDQooM5eEb pic.twitter.com/SJ9ChTGpPp — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) June 23, 2022

Plastic pollution have become a major issue for environment and many climate activists have raised the issue before. Highlighting the issue, Licypriya Kangujam had tweeted a photo of plastic trash around the iconic Taj Mahal.