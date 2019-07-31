New Delhi: The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for planning to open an Army School next year at Shikarpur in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. “RSS will open such institute for its political gains where ways of disrupting harmony & mob lynching will be taught,” said SP in a statement.

Lashing out at the RSS for its ‘divisive ideology’, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party said, “Its (RSS) role in the freedom struggle was negative and even today, it has nothing to do with ideals of freedom struggle.” Earlier in the day, the Samajwadi party questioned the need to set up a separate Army school in the state. “This raises doubts. It (RSS) now wants to conspire at the national level, it is a disregard of Constitution,” it said.

Earlier reports suggest that the RSS-run ‘Sainik’ school is likely to train children for the Indian armed forces besides following the regular curriculum as per the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Notably, former soldier Choudhary Rajpal Singh has reportedly donated his eight-hectare land for the construction of the school as he lacks a legal heir to his land. The school will have students from Class VI to Class XII and the session will begin from April 2020. Reports claim that children of martyrs will get 56 seats under a reservation scheme.

Moreover, the residential school is likely to be named after former RSS sarsangchalak Rajendra Singh, alias Rajju Bhaiya, who hails from Bulandshahr’s Banail village. The school will be operated by the education wing of RSS namely Vidya Bharti, stated a report.

“This is an experiment we are doing for the first time in the country and the model can be replicated to other places in future,” Economic Times quoted Ajay Goyal, regional convener of West UP and Uttarakhand for the Vidya Bharti Uchcha Shiksha Sansthan as saying.