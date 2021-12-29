Lucknow: Samajwadi party on Wednesday suspended five of its workers for their alleged involvement in creating ruckus during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Tuesday. In an official statement, the party said, “On the instruction of national president Akhilesh Yadav, Sachin Kesharwani, Ankur Patel, Ankesh Yadav, Sukant Sharma and Susheel Rajput are being suspended from Samajwadi Party for their alleged involvement in yesterday’s incident in Kanpur,”Also Read - Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Ready For Virtual Rallies, Says Union Minister Amid Growing Demand to Cancel Poll Campaigns

"Samajwadi Party suspends 5 of its members for alleged involved in yesterday's incident in Kanpur," says the party pic.twitter.com/5AEXCNzhZm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 29, 2021

Also Read - Kanpur Metro: PM Modi To Inaugurate Kanpur Metro Stretch Bina-Panki Pipeline Project Today | Must Watch

The five suspended SP workers were arrested by Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday for allegedly vandalising a car and burning a poster during PM Modi’s Kanpur rally. The video of the incident was later widely circulated on various social media platforms. Also Read - PM Modi Inaugurates Completed Section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project, Takes a Ride with CM Yogi | WATCH

Earlier today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also accused Samajwadi Party (SP) of attempting to incite violence during PM Modi’s Kanpur rally in the city’s Muslim-dominated area. Addressing media, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “Samajwadi party conspired to jeopardise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally by inciting riots… Through a viral video, we saw a BJP vehicle that was being attacked and vandalised by Samajwadi Party workers wearing red caps, and attempted to set it on fire.”

He alleged the Samajwadi Party wanted in incite “Hindu-Muslim riots” in the area and said, “If Samajwadi Party workers tried to incite violence in that area, then it is clear that they wanted Hindu-Muslim riots so they could blame the BJP.”